Japan introduces legal cap on long working hours under labor reform law

A labor reform law came into force on Monday, setting a legal cap on long work hours to change Japan's notorious overwork culture blamed for causing sickness and deaths.
The cap, which only targets major companies for now, is one of the three pillars of labor reform pushed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who faces the difficult task of addressing Japan's shortage of workers that has now become a major issue across various industry sectors.
The law limits overtime work to 45 hours a month and 360 hours a year in principle. The monthly cap can be extended in busy periods, for up to six months a year.
Even in such cases, the ultimate overtime cap of 100 hours a month and 720 hours a year is set. Companies that violate the rules will be punished, possibly with a fine of 300,000 yen.
Japan has a tight labor market with companies vying to secure labor amid the aging of its population. In a major policy shift, the country opened its doors to more foreign workers by creating a new visa system on Monday.
As the labor shortage is more severe in certain sectors than in others, construction workers, taxi and truck drivers, as well as doctors will be exempted from the law for five years. The law will become effective for small and midsize companies in April next year.
Such exemptions have already raised concern that smaller companies will be forced to bear the brunt of big companies cutting their own employees' overtime work.
Critics say it is uncertain whether imposition of the legal cap will drastically change the deeply rooted overwork culture.
The issue of "karoshi," or death from overwork, was brought into fresh focus after the 2015 suicide of an overworked female worker at advertising firm Dentsu Inc. that was later recognized in 2016 as due to overwork.
In fiscal 2017, Japan had 190 deaths from overwork, including suicides, according to government data.
Skilled professionals with high wages such as consultants and financial traders will be exempted.
Another major feature of the law, ensuring "equal pay for equal work" for regular and nonregular workers, will take effect in April next year.© KYODO
Yubaru
Right, companies will STILL find a way to circumvent the laws. This "6 months" is BS, as any company could technically do it for 6 months, take a day off and start over!
Any business that requires an employee to work 100 hours overtime in any given month, is undermanned, poorly managed, and is literally a "black" company!
No one should work for them!
SaikoPhysco
If you asked me, more than even sickness, these excessive hours affect families in a negative way. Far too often kids barely interact with their fathers. The burden of bringing up children relies solely on the mother. Young boys who need a father figure have basically none with the exception of a few hours once a week.... if they're lucky. It would be great if dad could get home from work at 6PM and spend some time with the kids and maybe take a little pressure off of mom. And cut down on the tenkin, where dad leaves the family for a year or two while mom stays behind with the kids. Far too much of that crap too.
Tahoochi
Well it's a start... better than what they've done before, which is the government "strongly urges" companies to reduce overtime...
Mizu no Oto
What's going to happen when someone dies from overwork under these conditions? The company will be able to say, 'It wasn't us; we were following the law'. The government will be able to say, 'It wasn't from overwork, because the worker's time didn't exceed the guidelines. It sure was a shame though'.
David Varnes
So let's see... I'm the CEO of a major company, used to running my company like my own personal fiefdom.
Now the government says they're going to be 'serious' about capping overtime.
Well, I see two options in front of me:
One, I start 'suggesting' the increased use of undocumented overtime, or
Two, look at the math. If I have a worker doing 1000 hours of overtime a year, more than the 'emergency' situation that I'll use the heck out of, that means roughly 20 hours of overtime a week. If I do this, I'm fined by the government up to 300,000 yen (probably total, not per worker). This is slightly under 2 months salary for hiring a part timer to work those 20 hours a month for me. So even if it's 300,000 per worker, I'm getting 10 MONTHS worth of overtime for free out of my workers, compared to hiring a part timer to relieve their workload. And that's only if the government fine is for each worker, and not just levied for all the workers I have do this in my company.
Yeah... 300,000 yen is not going to cut it. $300,000 per worker maybe, but not 300,000 yen.