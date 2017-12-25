Japan's jobless rate lowest since 1993

Japan's unemployment rate in November dipped to its lowest level since November 1993, official data showed Tuesday, offering another sign that the world's third-largest economy is on track to recovery even if the place is slow.
Figures released by the government showed unemployment stood at 2.7% last month while jobs-to-applicants ratio improved slightly, up 0.01% from the previous month to 1.56 in November -- the highest level in almost 44 years.
The latest data come as Japan has notched up seven straight quarters of economic growth -- the longest positive run for 16 years -- with the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games giving the economy a shot in the arm.
Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers is also at an 11-year high, a key central bank survey showed earlier this month, as the world's No. 3 economy picks up pace.
However, consumer spending has remained weak and deflation continues to stalk the economy.
Japan has battled deflation for many years and the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy appears to be having limited impact.
Other data showed that Japan's consumer prices rose for the 11th straight month in November, but inflation was still far from the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% inflation target seen as crucial to revive the world's third-largest economy.
The core inflation rate was a 0.9% rise year-on-year in November, according to data published by the internal affairs ministry, far below the 2% target set by the BOJ.
Market consensus was a 0.8% rise, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.
When the volatile prices for fresh food and energy were stripped out, prices rose by even less -- 0.3%, the ministry said.
November household spending -- seen as key for exiting deflation -- expanded 1.7% from the same month a year earlier -- much stronger than market consensus of a 0.5% rise.
Household spending had remained flat in October after falling by 0.3% in September and rising by 0.6% in August.
A patchy picture of spending reflects a slow pace of rise in wages and seasonal reasons, analysts say.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has pressed the country's major companies to raise their employees' salaries in an annual wage negotiations, often dubbed as the "government-made labor offensive".
Japan's weak inflation stands in sharp contrast to other major economies whose central bankers are looking to wind up their easing policies.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last week announced a widely expected quarter point rate hike, and U.S. policymakers have forecast another three rate hikes in 2018.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has announced it would halve its massive bond purchases from January as the eurozone recovery gathers pace, allowing the Frankfurt institution to begin winding down its crisis-era stimulus measures.© 2017 AFP
wtfjapan
but wages/bonuses are lower than 1993 and most of those jobs are temporary/contract/part time. So Japanese are basically working more for the same money without the added security of a full-time worker. Result lower consumption and childbirth.
taj
Correlation does not equal causation / cause and effect.
The effect of lowered jobless rate is not a sign of an economic recovery. It is a sign of the dire shift in the demographics. The desperately low birthrates of the last 24 years have not been adequate to backfill the vacancies created as the boomers have shifted out of the workforce and into retirement.
As wtfjapan noted above, wages are lower, bonuses lower or non-existent as fewer and fewer jobs offer the security and benefits of full-employment.
It all looks bleak and I can only assume that Mr. Nogi is trying to paint a rosier picture as an Abenomics fanboi.
stepoutsidethebox
What nonsense. That's only half the picture. UNDERemplyoed is higher than ever. Low wages, zillions of part time jobs. Is Japan considering "employment" only is that are full time and offer a living wage, or any job that is 1 hour or more a week?
Luis David Yanez
Most of my 20's to early 30's friends are in low paying jobs, with not paid overwork.
2 of them lack paid leaves, and 1 of them doesn't get any social security benefit or health insurance even thou he works almost every day (in fact he worked ever single day for about 4 months one time) for over 10 hours a day.
So hurray!
browny1
taj - right on the money.
Basic high-school Economics 1 - Section (A) Demographics.
Such articles have little credence unless they mention such.
Otherwise it's just the proverbial playing pocket billiards with stats.
KnowBetter
Those stats are as fuzzy and out of focus as the image used in this news article. Who knows, maybe that was the point. It looks good at first glance but maybe one shouldn't look too closely or they might just notice that distortion.
Yubaru
Not included in the numbers are the people that stopped looking for employment and the people who retired or stopped working.
Are they Japanese? Either way, they have a problem as well, why don't they quit? Why don't they report their bosses to the Labor office? It's pretty obvious that what's going on here is illegal as hell, but they continue to allow themselves to be used and abused.
sf2k
How many manufacturers are using robots compared to 1993? How many people are taking care of elderly parents compared to 1993? If the pie has shrunk but spending gone up, does it mean anything? Demographic deflation has many multiplicative shapes
Luis David Yanez
Yes
Most of them have quited at least once from a similar situation just to end up again in yet another black company.
One of them actually did report their boss after he quit another job with the same kind of abuses. The Labor office did nothing, and in fact, in retaliation his old boss basically cut his last pay check, not paying him all he was owed.
I told him to sue him, but as I was informed, he didn't had the money or time to pursue that.
Is not as easy as just being used and abused. Many of them with low paying jobs do not have the luxury to just quit, as, for example, one of them uses his salary to keep his sick mother alive.
The Labor Minitry just care about abuses if the company is big. If it is a small or medium company, most of the time they just ignore the reports.
I know because I HAVE REPORTED THEM. Every single case I have told you, I have made an anonimous report in their behealf, and not even one time there has been any change.
I, on the other had, work in a "big" company, and actually those laws made to "protect" employees are hurting me.
Job at my company is mostly done from home, and in fact the division boss want to give as much liberty as posible to workers to use their time as they see fit. For this purpose, my company implemented discretionary working hours. But, the Labor ministry sees discretionary working hours as a way to give people unpaid overwork, and as such it requires a detailed working hours report from each worker. And because of this the company has asked us not to work after 10 pm, even thou the original intent was to "accept all working styles", including those who like to work late at nigth (like me). Also, we have to spend about 1 hour each month filling an excel table of our working hours.
pacint
Yamato just announced they will increase robots but most likely in the shipping/picking/storage area.
Not where the true shortage is in the driver/delivery area? Oh, well.
As a sidenote latest Amazon CM use 'Give a little boy's by Supertramp/Rodger Hodson.
Automatic checkouts at stores, etc and above will put more people out of a job, never realised that computers, etc won't give us more free-time by making us unemployed and I worked in that Industry and put many out of a job by adding automation.
Will get worse with self-driving cars, taxis, trucks, etc.