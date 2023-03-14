Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A pedestrian passes a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco on Monday. Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
business

Japan keeping close tabs on financial markets after collapse of U.S. lenders

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's government will closely monitor developments in the financial markets and their impact on Japanese financial institutions after the collapse of two U.S. regional banks caused concern about the risk of contagion and roiled global markets, a minister said Tuesday.

Financial services minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed confidence in Japan's banking system, arguing financial institutions have enough liquidity and strong capital bases.

"At this point, we think the possibility of the recent collapse (of the U.S. banks) leaving a serious impact on the stability of the Japanese financial system is low," Suzuki told a press conference after a cabinet meeting. "The financial system is relatively stable."

"The Financial Services Agency will need to closely watch economic and financial market developments both at home and abroad and monitor how Japanese financial institutions will be impacted," Suzuki added.

California-based Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender for startups, collapsed on Friday after interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve hurt the value of its bond holdings and the bank suffered a run on deposits.

The failure also hit New York-based Signature Bank, prompting U.S. regulators to take control of the lender on Sunday, two days after doing the same for Silicon Valley Bank.

As investors cut risk exposure, global stock markets tumbled and safe assets found favor, even as U.S. regulators announced a plan to contain the fallout and U.S. President Joe Biden said the banking system is safe. Japanese shares continued to fall on Tuesday.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help us make banking in Japan easier for you!

Take our survey and share your experience with Japanese banks in less than 10 minutes!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo