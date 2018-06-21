Japan files WTO complaint over S Korean steel duties

Japan has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge South Korean anti-dumping duties on Japanese stainless steel bars, a WTO filing showed on Thursday.

Japan said a South Korean "sunset review" had concluded the duties should stay in place, but South Korea had failed to make the case that prolonging the duties would comply with WTO rules.

South Korea now has 60 days to settle the issue, after which Japan could escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to set up a panel to adjudicate.

