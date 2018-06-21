Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan files WTO complaint over S Korean steel duties

0 Comments
GENEVA

Japan has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge South Korean anti-dumping duties on Japanese stainless steel bars, a WTO filing showed on Thursday.

Japan said a South Korean "sunset review" had concluded the duties should stay in place, but South Korea had failed to make the case that prolonging the duties would comply with WTO rules.

South Korea now has 60 days to settle the issue, after which Japan could escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to set up a panel to adjudicate.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Izu Shaboten Animal Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Kyoto International Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

After the Quake: Two Years on, Kumamoto Stands Strong

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog