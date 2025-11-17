 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Law to curb abusive behavior by customers to take effect from October 2026

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Monday said a revised law requiring all companies and municipalities in Japan to adopt protective measures against abusive behavior by customers will take effect on Oct 1, 2026.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, at a labor policy council meeting, also outlined draft guidelines on specific examples and procedures for dealing with abusive behavior, including contacting police, and said countermeasures to prevent sexual harassment of students during job interviews and of interns would likewise be mandated from the same date.

Actions that could be considered abusive include forcing dogeza -- kneeling in a prostrate position before the customer and bowing the forehead to the floor in submission -- or threatening to post bad reviews on social media.

The ministry also listed photographing without permission, persistently asking unnecessary questions, occupying spaces or phone lines for prolonged periods, and demanding significant reductions in contract fees as potentially abusive behaviors.

It advised against leaving workers to deal with the situation on their own and called for swiftly contacting a supervisor for instructions, as well as to report actions that may fall under criminality, such as assaults or threats, to police.

The revised law follows a rise in cases of workers quitting or falling ill due to kasu-hara, a Japanese slang term for harassment by customers. Some experts say that the phrase "the customer is God" and a culture of excessive hospitality have fueled arrogant behavior in Japan.

Enacted in June, the law requires companies to establish clear rules to counter abuse and set up consultation systems for victims.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog