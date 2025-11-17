Law to curb abusive behavior by customers to take effect from October 2026

The Japanese government on Monday said a revised law requiring all companies and municipalities in Japan to adopt protective measures against abusive behavior by customers will take effect on Oct 1, 2026.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, at a labor policy council meeting, also outlined draft guidelines on specific examples and procedures for dealing with abusive behavior, including contacting police, and said countermeasures to prevent sexual harassment of students during job interviews and of interns would likewise be mandated from the same date.

Actions that could be considered abusive include forcing dogeza -- kneeling in a prostrate position before the customer and bowing the forehead to the floor in submission -- or threatening to post bad reviews on social media.

The ministry also listed photographing without permission, persistently asking unnecessary questions, occupying spaces or phone lines for prolonged periods, and demanding significant reductions in contract fees as potentially abusive behaviors.

It advised against leaving workers to deal with the situation on their own and called for swiftly contacting a supervisor for instructions, as well as to report actions that may fall under criminality, such as assaults or threats, to police.

The revised law follows a rise in cases of workers quitting or falling ill due to kasu-hara, a Japanese slang term for harassment by customers. Some experts say that the phrase "the customer is God" and a culture of excessive hospitality have fueled arrogant behavior in Japan.

Enacted in June, the law requires companies to establish clear rules to counter abuse and set up consultation systems for victims.

