Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada is Japan's second largest source of wheat after the U.S. Photo: AFP
business

Japan lifts ban on Canadian wheat imports

0 Comments
By JOEL SAGET
TOKYO

Japan on Friday lifted a ban on Canadian wheat imports more than a month after it halted shipments following the discovery of unauthorised genetically modified (GM) plants there.

On June 15, Tokyo banned sales and imports of Canadian wheat after Ottawa said unauthorised GM wheat plants were found.

"We have decided to lift the ban as we found no such wheat circulated domestically," said an official of the agricultural ministry.

"We will also resume bid tenders next week on condition that all imports should be inspected to check there is no GM wheat mixed in," he told AFP.

Canada is Japan's second largest wheat exporter after the U.S., accounting for about a third of its total imports for the year to March.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said a GM wheat plot was discovered last summer by a farmer in Alberta who was surprised to see wheat resist after a Roundup spray.

Canadian authorities determined the herbicide-tolerant wheat was a banned Monsanto GM wheat line, which had been used in several confined field trials two decades ago in Canada and the United States.

But the world's sixth largest wheat producer said the GM wheat plants were few and posed no food safety risks.

The temporary import bans were another blow to Canadian farmers who faced costly delays in getting grain to markets this year due to a disruption in rail shipping to ports blamed on winter storms.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo