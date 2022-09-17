Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage.
"If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. "And of course, when hanging out with friends who don't drink, it's nice to have something to toast with."
The popularity of low- and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious. The global market value for the segment rose to just under $10 billion in 2021 from $7.8 billion in 2018, according to researcher IWSR.
The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades. Just 7.8% of Japanese people in their 20s were regular drinkers in 2019 compared with 20.3% of that age group in 1999, according to government surveys.
Facing a steady decline in revenue from alcohol sales, Japan's tax office in July launched a contest seeking ideas on how to stimulate demand among younger people.
Japan's major drinks makers are also looking outside the country for growth. The chief of domestic beer leader Asahi Group Holdings told Reuters last month he saw North America as a key market. Suntory Holdings Group is looking to expand its canned cocktail business there.
At home, the companies are coming up with new ways to improve the bar experience for non-drinkers.
On a recent afternoon in the entertainment district of Roppongi, groups of mostly young women gathered at a no-alcohol "beer garden" set up in the shadow of one of Tokyo's tallest buildings.
Beer gardens are a summer tradition in Japan, but this one - promoted by Suntory and broadcaster TV Asahi - skipped the beer, offering patrons a lineup of mocktails and non-alcohol wine instead.
"Consumers are not enjoying just alcoholic beverages. We think they value more of the communication that's generated when drinking or would like to enjoy the atmosphere of the place where they drink," said Suntory general manager Masako Koura.
Competitor Kirin Holdings Co also offers non-alcoholic wines, cocktails and beer. The company said sales of its booze-free beer were up more than two-fold in the three months through June compared with a year ago.
Sapporo Holdings Ltd said domestic sales of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer rose 20% in the half year through June, while canned beer sales slid 4%.
In Shibuya, the newly opened Sumadori Bar - a play on the Japanese words for "smart drinking" - offers elaborate, sugary cocktails that can be made with no alcohol or up to 3%. It offers an environment where everyone can enjoy a drink together, said Mizuho Kajiura, chief executive of the Asahi-led venture.
Kajiura worked for two years in Indonesia and said his experience in the mostly Muslim nation gave him an appreciation for creating hospitable environments for non-drinkers.
"The aim of this bar is to value customers who cannot drink so that they can happily come here with people who do drink," Kajiura said. "If other restaurants and bars can understand our aim, I think they would get more customers."© Thomson Reuters 2022
7 Comments
Bob
Very good change for a society. Alcohol gets into so many regions in the body and it's a massive cause for cancer. So many party friends from my 20s are alcoholics now. At some point in life it just becomes sad, and most people actually don't want to get shitfaced every weekend.
WA4TKG
OMG I need to get back to Japan
Pokus Hokus
It seems the young generation is ready to change things. If only the same would apply to the government.
englisc aspyrgend
When I was at college, as youngsters we all drank a fair amount, just one of the foolish things we did, but as we grow older not only do we (hopefully) grow wiser but other things fill our lives and time, and the consumption of alcohol moderates. These days I usually only have a glass with a meal once or twice a week on average.
“We have heard the chimes at midnight” Henry IV part two, act three.
Yubaru
Advertisement for a new bar!
Monty
I think It is a good thing for many people to have opportunaties for nice places where no-drinkers can go.
But I am not sure if it will be a succesful business in Japan.
Japan is a drinking culture and most of the people want to relax and stress out after work with an alcohol drink.
Most of the drinkers are salarymen after work. Go to Kanda on a weekend. Most of the places are empty or even closed at the weekend, because no after work drinking.
And all restaurants and Izakayas in Japan offers both, alcohol and no alcohol drinks. Among my coworkers and friends there are also some people who can not or dont want to drink, but they dont want to go to a non alcohol bar or something like that.
If they want a completely free alcohol place, they go to Starbucks. And there you can also have a good communication.
And let's be honest...the taste of a non alcohol beer, non alcohol wine, or non alcohol sour is totaly bad compare with the alcohol one.
I had once a non alcohol lemon sour from a supermarket. The taste was very aweful and artificial.
No idea what is more toxic for my body, this artificial one without alcohol or the original one with alcohol.
Gorramcowboy
Gen Z, ...some of the most unambitious, boring, uninspired, misdirected creatures on the planet. You never cease to amaze. I truly pity the entire generation. (makes said toast with alcoholic beverage)
Aly Rustom
Not me unfortunately. After the closure of the dojos around the country, my alcohol intake has doubled, I'm sorry to say. Although, my bodybuilding schedule has quadrupled. Happy to get off the sauce once I can train MA full time again.