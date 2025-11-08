 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A pedestrian passes an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday.. Image: AP/Louise Delmotte
business

Japan listed firms to see 1st profit drop in 6 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

Listed companies in Japan are projected to post a combined 7.8 percent year-on-year net profit decline for fiscal 2025, as higher U.S. tariffs weigh particularly on automakers and other manufacturers, a securities firm said.

If realized, this would mark the first profit drop in six years, with nonmanufacturers like shipping and retail also seeing notable declines, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

It estimated the figures based on data from companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market with March fiscal year-ends that had released earnings forecasts by Thursday.

Manufacturers are expected to see a 5.4 percent decrease in net profit, with the transport equipment sector, including automakers, projected to see a 25.9 percent fall and steelmakers a 74.7 percent drop.

Automakers are facing heavier cost burdens due to additional tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump, though the weaker yen against the dollar provided some relief compared with earlier projections.

Steelmakers' outlook worsened as market conditions in the United States deteriorated. Among nonmanufacturers, net profit is forecast to drop by 11.9 percent, with shipping companies expected to see a 57.7 percent decline, mainly due to falling container freight rates.

The electric power and gas sector is projected to post a 53.9 percent decrease, while the retail sector is expected to see a 0.3 percent drop.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tokoname

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog