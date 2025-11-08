Japan listed firms to see 1st profit drop in 6 years

A pedestrian passes an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday..

Listed companies in Japan are projected to post a combined 7.8 percent year-on-year net profit decline for fiscal 2025, as higher U.S. tariffs weigh particularly on automakers and other manufacturers, a securities firm said.

If realized, this would mark the first profit drop in six years, with nonmanufacturers like shipping and retail also seeing notable declines, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

It estimated the figures based on data from companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market with March fiscal year-ends that had released earnings forecasts by Thursday.

Manufacturers are expected to see a 5.4 percent decrease in net profit, with the transport equipment sector, including automakers, projected to see a 25.9 percent fall and steelmakers a 74.7 percent drop.

Automakers are facing heavier cost burdens due to additional tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump, though the weaker yen against the dollar provided some relief compared with earlier projections.

Steelmakers' outlook worsened as market conditions in the United States deteriorated. Among nonmanufacturers, net profit is forecast to drop by 11.9 percent, with shipping companies expected to see a 57.7 percent decline, mainly due to falling container freight rates.

The electric power and gas sector is projected to post a 53.9 percent decrease, while the retail sector is expected to see a 0.3 percent drop.

