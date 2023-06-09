Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's current account surplus expands 76.3% to ¥1.90 tril in April

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's current account surplus expanded 76.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.90 trillion yen in April, lifted by a smaller trade deficit amid lower crude oil prices, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

The current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the third consecutive month, with the goods trade deficit shrinking 83.5 percent to 113.1 billion yen, according to the ministry's preliminary data.

Imports declined 4.1 percent from a year earlier to 8.34 trillion yen after the price of crude oil dropped 22.6 percent to $83.42 per barrel, the ministry said. It is the first time imports have declined in two years and three months.

Exports grew 2.6 percent to 8.22 trillion yen, led by increased shipments of automobiles and optical instruments, the data showed.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 3.07 trillion yen, up 3.1 percent, driven by higher interest rates overseas and the weak yen against the U.S. dollar and other currencies.

The surplus in primary income was a record high for April, according to the ministry.

Japan's services trade deficit, which includes cargo shipping and passenger transportation, narrowed 35.5 percent from a year earlier to 646.5 billion yen thanks to an expanded travel surplus, according to the ministry.

The travel balance surplus jumped more than 11-fold to 294.1 billion yen, boosted by a sharp increase in the number of foreign visitors to Japan following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the data showed.

A travel surplus occurs when the amount of money foreign visitors spend in Japan exceeds what Japanese people spend overseas.

Nearly 2 million foreign nationals visited the country in April, while 560,200 Japanese left the country, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The economies of Japan and world are gradually recovering, now that China has adapted a more sane covid policy and Russia's imperial ambitions continue to be thwarted.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nearly 2 million foreign nationals visited the country in April, while 560,200 Japanese left the country, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The media keeps cheerleading tourism, led by the LDP, but cui bono?

During the pandemic workers were unceremoniously laid off while their rentier owners received government subsidies.

Thw industry makes sub living wage, precarious jobs for , in this case, the Japanese workers.

So who benefits from this surplus?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

