Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Trade
A national flag flies near a container port in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
business

Japan logs record Aug trade deficit on weak yen, costly oil

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan posted a record trade deficit in August as costs for imports of oil and gas soared, the government reported Thursday.

The 2.82 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) deficit, the 13th in a row, was triple the deficit logged in the same month a year earlier.

Customs-data showed exports rose 22% from a year earlier as regional economies recovered from pandemic-related disruptions while imports soared 50%.

Energy-related imports from the Middle East accounted for about half of the deficit.

Japan’s currency, the yen, has weakened sharply against the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to counter inflation. Surging prices for many commodities and other products are also pushing Japan’s imports higher.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

I thought the inflation was just a temp thing that would be brought under control. But it doesn't seem to end. Starting to get scary

0 ( +0 / -0 )

External Factors are hampering the struggles, if anything were put on a serious note.

2021 - devastated by Covid and Supply chain issue

2022 - weak yen and oil price

Cant live by hoping for good old days....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The stock market is significantly down and this only means high prices, unemployment, reduced 401k value, and an economic catastrophe. Something is about to change in the financial/economic system. The Vatican instructed all its entities to deposit all assets to the Vatican bank by the end of September. Starbucks won’t accept cash payments. Disneyland for a while is no longer accepting cash payments. Amazon is now into the same-day grocery service. Apple is now rolling out no cash payments. The whole system is going digital. The value of currencies will decrease to the point that it will become worthless. That is really the objective of the elites, the WEF guys who will introduce a new kind of wealth - digital wealth. The currencies will be digital thus programmable. They can dictate how much you can have, what u can buy or sell, how much you can buy or sell, etc. They will do this through block technology. Nobody escapes in this matrix. This is absolute totalitarianism. The coming final world empire is now upon us. That means the King of Kings is about to return to take the rule from men and reign as King in Zion in his millennial kingdom and onto eternity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo