Japan logs record Aug trade deficit on weak yen, costly oil

Japan posted a record trade deficit in August as costs for imports of oil and gas soared, the government reported Thursday.
The 2.82 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) deficit, the 13th in a row, was triple the deficit logged in the same month a year earlier.
Customs-data showed exports rose 22% from a year earlier as regional economies recovered from pandemic-related disruptions while imports soared 50%.
Energy-related imports from the Middle East accounted for about half of the deficit.
Japan’s currency, the yen, has weakened sharply against the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to counter inflation. Surging prices for many commodities and other products are also pushing Japan’s imports higher.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
0 Comments
Login to comment
Aly Rustom
I thought the inflation was just a temp thing that would be brought under control. But it doesn't seem to end. Starting to get scary
Mohan
External Factors are hampering the struggles, if anything were put on a serious note.
2021 - devastated by Covid and Supply chain issue
2022 - weak yen and oil price
Cant live by hoping for good old days....
Temyong
The stock market is significantly down and this only means high prices, unemployment, reduced 401k value, and an economic catastrophe. Something is about to change in the financial/economic system. The Vatican instructed all its entities to deposit all assets to the Vatican bank by the end of September. Starbucks won’t accept cash payments. Disneyland for a while is no longer accepting cash payments. Amazon is now into the same-day grocery service. Apple is now rolling out no cash payments. The whole system is going digital. The value of currencies will decrease to the point that it will become worthless. That is really the objective of the elites, the WEF guys who will introduce a new kind of wealth - digital wealth. The currencies will be digital thus programmable. They can dictate how much you can have, what u can buy or sell, how much you can buy or sell, etc. They will do this through block technology. Nobody escapes in this matrix. This is absolute totalitarianism. The coming final world empire is now upon us. That means the King of Kings is about to return to take the rule from men and reign as King in Zion in his millennial kingdom and onto eternity.