 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/winhorse
business

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to make 1-month paternity leave mandatory

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp will require its employees to take at least one month's paternity leave in principle from October to encourage participation in childcare and improve the working environment, the company said.

As part of the measures to be adopted by fiscal year 2028, the major bank will pay a bonus of 50,000 yen to employees on parental leave and their colleagues if the business continues to operate stably during their absence.

Taking into consideration that workers will be able to secure adequate time for preparation, "We will promote initiatives to strengthen team resilience, seeing absences arising from childcare as an opportunity," the company said in a press release.

The new measures will be adopted after the bank achieved a 100 percent acquisition rate for paternity leave in the 2023 fiscal year. However, the average length of leave was just 12 days, falling far short of the 30-day target.

Employees with children under 2 years old are subject to the paternity leave measure.

"Our goal is to eliminate gender stereotypes and establish a culture in which men taking paternity leave and participating in childcare are seen as the norm," the bank said.

The move comes as a growing number of Japanese companies are introducing measures to pay allowances to colleagues of workers on parental leave, intended to encourage staff to take time off and alleviate feelings of unfairness among those facing increased workloads.

According to a government survey, a record 40.5 percent of fathers with infants took paternity leave in 2024 but the percentage remained sharply lower than 86.6 percent of mothers who took maternity leave.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Shimoda Day Trip: Waterfalls, Onsen, Beaches—and The Best Seafood of Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo