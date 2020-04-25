March dept store sales fall by record 33% as virus spreads

Department store sales in Japan plummeted 33.4 percent in March from a year earlier, a record fall that looks set to be broken in April as the spread of the new coronavirus has seen some stores close and is keeping customers away, an industry body said Friday.

Combined sales at 205 department stores, operated by 74 companies, totaled 340.36 billion yen ($3.1 billion) in March, declining for the sixth straight month, the Japan Department Stores Association said.

The drop outstripped a previous record fall of 20.8 percent logged in March 1998 and will likely be followed by a steeper fall as sales at major department stores from April 1 to 16 have plunged 65 percent from the same period a year earlier, the association said.

The dismal result and outlook leave the department store sector one of the industries hit hardest by the virus outbreak, as its business is highly dependent on spending by foreign customers such as tourists from China.

In March, duty-free sales plunged 85.7 percent for the second straight monthly decrease, reflecting a drop of 93.4 percent in inbound travelers amid stricter border controls to curb the spread of the virus.

Sales of clothing and foodstuffs, which combined account for roughly 60 percent of overall sales, fell 39.9 percent and 23.9 percent respectively in the month.

Travel bans and the government's request that the public avoid nonessential outings dented the number of customer visits by 34.5 percent in the month. Some department stores decided to close due to the drop in customers while others shortened operating hours.

More stores are now closed or have cut business hours after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on April 7 for Tokyo and six other prefectures through May 6, subsequently expanding it to the whole nation on April 16.

Amid the challenging business environment, online sales and food deliveries have increased and demand for women's gloves also grew as an item that could help prevent infection by the virus, the association said.

© KYODO