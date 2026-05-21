 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/winhorse
business

Japan megabank Mizuho Bank to invest in Rakuten Bank in October

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mizuho Financial Group Inc, one of Japan's three megabanks, and Rakuten Group Inc, one of the country's largest e-commerce firms, said Wednesday that Mizuho Bank will invest in Rakuten Bank on Oct 1.

Mizuho Bank currently holds a 14.99 percent stake in Rakuten Card on an issued stock basis, but will withdraw the investment and shift an equivalent amount into Rakuten Bank for a 5.81 percent stake.

The capital alliance comes as Mizuho aims to strengthen its ties with internet banks and gain new, especially younger, customers, as competition for deposits intensifies after the Bank of Japan ended its decade-long unorthodox monetary easing in 2024.

The partnership is expected to expand, with the two firms considering having Rakuten participate in corporate loans by Mizuho as well as outsourcing counter services in times of disaster for Rakuten customers to Mizuho. Rakuten has no physical branches.

The two groups have promoted partnerships, with the Mizuho Rakuten Card service launched in 2024 to allow card payments to be deducted from Mizuho Bank accounts. Mizuho Securities Co also holds a stake in Rakuten Securities Inc., and the investment will remain unchanged.

Rakuten will reorganize its financial business on Oct 1, with Rakuten Card and Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc placed under the umbrella of Rakuten Bank, as it plans to improve its fundraising efficiency and bring in customers by enhancing convenience through its integrated financial app.

The newly structured Rakuten Bank, including Rakuten Card, aims to post a group recurring profit of more than 400 billion yen ($2.5 billion) by the year ending March 2030.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo