Transport ministry orders Bigmotor to halt operations at 34 shops

Japan's transport ministry on Tuesday ordered major used car dealer Bigmotor Co to halt operations at a quarter of its vehicle maintenance outlets after finding that the firm had charged excessive repair and inspection fees.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism urged the 34 shops located in 24 prefectures to suspend vehicle maintenance operations for a period of between 10 and 90 days.
Twelve of the shops had their licenses to carry out private vehicle inspections revoked, while 11 were instructed to halt car check services for a period ranging from 20 days to 180 days.
The company, in a statement, vowed to take the ministry's action seriously and make efforts to prevent a similar issue from happening again.
The ministry first unveiled the punitive action against the company's 34 outlets on Oct. 13. The penalties were finalized after Bigmotor officials did not show up to make statements at hearings with the ministry's regional bureaus on Friday.
The violations of the road transport vehicle law came to light following on-site inspections by the ministry in July that were conducted based on a report by outside lawyers. According to the report, the 34 shops were involved in improper maintenance.
The report has found instances where employees intentionally damaged vehicles to inflate repair fees such as by using screwdrivers and golf balls.
The law prohibits companies from charging for repairs not requested by customers or not carried out.
The ministry is continuing to investigate Bigmotor's remaining 101 vehicle maintenance shops, with the probe set to continue through next year.
Bigmotor is also under investigation by the Financial Services Agency, along with casualty insurer Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., over allegations the dealer charged excessive repair fees and lodged fraudulent insurance claims.
In another blow, police are also investigating the company on suspicion of property destruction after roadside trees near its dealership outlets were found to have withered unnaturally.© KYODO
sakurasuki
How many being arrested so far? It's been several months
Albert
@Sakurasuki
This shows you don't know and have not done research. Several months is nothing and can take much longer since the company is identified as a legal identity. It is a more complex process.
MarkX
While defrauding the public is bad, and if I were one of the customers I'd be extremely angry, but this case has received so much news and attention, and I wonder why? The fraud and bribery of Olympic officials is much worse, but we only here that so and so was handed a suspended sentence when it has been decided. No sanctions against those companies who took part in the bribery, so I wonder why they seem to be coming down so hard on Big Motors.
sakurasuki
@Albert
Not that complex, especially there are plenty paper trail to follow since it's company. Question are they willing to punish that company with its execs?
Compared that Carlos Ghosn's case where they don't have any case, they try to build after detaining Ghosn only realizing they don't have case to begin with. So they forced him to confess, they just make things harder when Ghosn refuse to confess for fictitious crime. His defense team even go to Law professor, about his case, and in that professor opinion it should be civil matters that shouldn't go out outside board room.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-01-10/low-key-professor-name-dropped-by-ghosn-startled-by-spotlight
Yubaru
Be nice to actually have a listing of which locations!
finally rich
Imagine trusting your vehicle in perfect conditions just to have someone scratching and hitting it from all sides to claim some money on your behalf.. the bullying J-media serves its purpose sometimes, they will be talking about this for ages, 30min. segment a time, Big Motor is done.
finally rich
here you go
https://www.mlit.go.jp/report/press/content/001705594.pdf
Lindsay
All vehicle repairers are guilty of padding prices and charging for services not done. It’s just that this company got caught.
Strangerland
No that’s not true. My first job was at a mechanic and they never did that.
opheliajadefeldt
Given all of its malpractice and fraud I doubt if the owners/directors will get much punishment. Having said that though, they are not likely to attract anymore customers from now on so they are virtually finished..........using that company name. But they could well pull a 'Johnny' and rebrand themselves....what about 'Rip off Motors'
virusrex
And it only took like 3 months to do this!
Thanks, quite useful.
browny1
Strangerland - I think generally the mechanics side of the industry is probably pretty fair - some wily ones.
But the body repair industry has had a negative rep for a long time.
Even if the individuals involved are nice folk, the custom of over-pricing, over-repairing, over-stating the problem is rife.
This week my 74 year old lady friend - a Benz owner - is having the light paint scrape ( not deep scratch) alongside front fender, drivers door and rear door. She scraped her gate post.
She asked me about it 3 weeks ago. I said a good cut and polish by professionals would buff that out.
2 hours ago she informed me her car is now in the body shop. It will cost ￥770,000. I thought she meant 77,000. But no. They said they had to replace the rear door.
She said she thinks it a bit like Big Motors scandal - We laughed - but she's not worried because her insurance will take care of it.
I said no - we all pay for it with excessively high insurance premiums.
My insurance agent - my close friend - told me years ago, "Browny, that's the way in Japan, don't worry about it."
Everyone gets a piece of the pie, and it's not a cheap serving.
Collusive practices - 共謀行為 - are the norm in business..