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Japan considers antidumping duties on China, Taiwan stainless steel

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TOKYO

Japan is considering imposing antidumping duties on stainless steel products from China and Taiwan after a preliminary investigation recognized that they were being exported at unfairly low prices and inflicting damage on domestic manufacturers, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said its investigation launched jointly with the industry ministry in July last year found that dumped imports of nickel-added cold-rolled stainless steel coil, sheet and strip from the two neighbors caused "material injury to the domestic industry."

The probe was initiated following complaints by Nippon Steel Corp, Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co, NAS Stainless Steel Strip MFG Co and Nippon Kinzoku Co filed on May 12, according to the ministries.

The interim investigation found the products were sold in Japan at prices as much as 45 percent lower than in China and 21 percent lower than in Taiwan, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told a press conference.

The dumped products forced domestic manufacturers to lower their prices, resulting in damage to their businesses, the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

© KYODO

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