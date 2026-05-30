Japan mulls April 2027 start for consumption tax cut on food: sources

The Japanese government is considering cutting the consumption tax rate on food from April 1, 2027, likely to 1 percent rather than reducing it to zero, sources familiar with the matter said.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government is looking at a schedule under which related legislation would be enacted by this fall to allow enough time for retailers to update their cash register systems, a process expected to take about six months.

Takaichi has said the tax cut would be limited to two years, meaning it could remain in place until the end of March 2029. The government is expected to make a final decision as early as late June, the sources said.

During the February House of Representatives election campaign, Takaichi voiced her intention to freeze the 8 percent consumption tax on food and beverages by the end of March 2027 in a bid to help households cope with inflation.

A cut to 1 percent from April 1 next year would be seen as largely fulfilling the pledge.

Another option has emerged under which the government would return about 600 billion yen ($3.8 billion) annually, equivalent to the 1 percent portion, through subsidies and other measures, effectively reducing the rate to zero.

Changing the tax rate would place a heavy burden on retailers, as they would need not only to update their cash register systems but also replace price tags in stores.

© KYODO