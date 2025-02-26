 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan mulls tightening regulations on crypto asset transactions

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering tightening regulations on crypto asset transactions by classifying them as financial products akin to stocks, a government source said Tuesday.

The Financial Services Agency is seeking to tighten oversight of crypto asset issuers to protect users amid a rise in fraudulent investment solicitations and rapid market expansion in recent years, according to the source.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party plan to outline the direction of the potential policy change by June, the source said. In Japan, crypto assets are currently regulated under the Payment Services Act.

The financial watchdog and industry groups said crypto asset trading accounts in Japan totaled 11.81 million as of the end of December. The balance of deposits has been rising, reaching around 4.5 trillion yen ($30.11 billion).

If crypto assets come under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, which covers securities such as stocks, issuers would be required to disclose detailed information on their corporate status, potentially enhancing user protection.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namahage

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog