Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan net external assets hit record in 2022 as world's biggest creditor

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's net balance of external assets hit a record 418.63 trillion yen ($3 trillion) in 2022, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, inflated by the yen's sharp depreciation, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The nation remained the world's biggest creditor for the 32nd straight year in yen terms, ahead of Germany that had net external assets of 389.05 trillion yen and China with 335.78 trillion yen, according to data from the International Monetary Fund and other institutions.

External assets held by the Japanese government, companies and individual investors stood at 1,338.24 trillion yen, the highest ever and marking the 14th straight annual gain, up 6.5 percent.

The yen plunged last year against other major currencies, falling nearly 15 percent against the U.S. dollar, as the monetary policy path of the dovish Bank of Japan diverged from that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which along with other central banks entered an interest rate hike cycle.

Prices of overseas government bonds fell as their yields rose, limiting the annual increase in the net balance, the ministry data showed.

Japan's overseas liabilities rose to a record 919.61 trillion yen, up 9.6 percent from a year earlier, after the nation saw an expansion of direct investment by non-Japanese residents. It was the fourth straight year of increase.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo