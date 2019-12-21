November department store sales down 6% on higher consumption tax

Department store sales in Japan dropped 6.0 percent in November from a year earlier following the consumption tax hike the previous month, an industry body said.

The same-store sales declined for the second consecutive month, also affected by poor sales of winter clothing on relatively warm weather, said the Japan Department Stores Association.

The pace of decline slowed from 17.5 percent in October when the consumption tax rate was raised to 10 percent from 8 percent.

The sales of 208 department stores, operated by 76 companies, totaled 493.79 billion yen ($4.5 billion).

Separate data showed that the country's convenience store sales rose 1.0 percent last month from a year before, up for the second straight month, helped by an incentive program following the tax hike, according to the Japan Franchise Association.

The government has introduced the shopping reward point program for purchases made through cashless payments, aiming to mitigate the impact on consumer spending from the tax increase.

Same-store sales of seven major convenience store operators totaled 850.90 billion yen in November, the association said.

