 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
File photo shows the oil tanker Idemitsu Maru. Image: Kyodo
business

Japan oil refiner Idemitsu to supply 4 million barrels of crude to Vietnam

1 Comment
TOKYO

Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co will supply about 4 million barrels of crude oil to Vietnam at the request of the Japanese government, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Vietnam, a key exporter of petroleum-derived industrial parts to Japan, relies heavily on the Middle East for energy supplies like other Southeast Asian countries. Their oil procurement remains disrupted after the Strait of Hormuz was largely blocked following the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The government request was made ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's planned visit to Vietnam in early May to discuss stable energy supplies and stronger supply chains.

In March, the Philippine government said it had procured 142,000 barrels of diesel fuel from Japan.

The Japanese oil company procured the crude oil from the Middle East for Vietnam via routes that did not pass through the strait.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Umm, there are a lot of earthquakes lately, M9 predicted for Tokyo, Fujisan about to erupt anytime…why are we giving our emergency security supplies to Vietnam? The Houties can block the Red Sea. We should stockpile as much as possible.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Events

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel