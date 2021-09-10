Japan Outsourcing Solutions acquires Equiom Japan

Japan Outsourcing Solutions KK (JOS) on Friday announced its acquisition of the former Equiom Japan KK business, with a view to strengthening through local ownership, and positioning to take advantage of new opportunities in the post-COVID business culture.

JOS is at the forefront of Cloud-based solutions to help businesses succeed in Japan. This level of service allows overseas companies far greater visibility over their Japanese subsidiary: Offering an end-to-end suite of services for companies entering the Japanese market; company establishment, accounting, payroll, full back office support, together with an expanding list of services including marketing and localization, portfolio, fund, and real estate asset accounting, all positioning JOS as a unique player in the Japan market.

Japan Outsourcing Solutions founder Robert Crane

Commenting on the announcement, JOS founder Robert Crane said, “This is an exciting change at many levels. With advancements in cloud-based systems, we are excited to offer our clients a level of service like never before, transparent, instant, and interactive. Companies entering Japan want cost-effective English solutions for all of their back-office needs. Our fully bilingual team will continue to be led by CEO Kieron Cashell and we have plans for expansion and hiring to support the demand we are seeing.”

For more information visit www.japanoutsourcingsolutions.com

