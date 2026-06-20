Japan perfume industry taps vending machines, consultations to win buyers

The Japanese perfume industry is seeking to win new customers through personalized fragrance consultations and vending machines, while beverage companies have also entered the market with their own scents.

Nose Shop Inc, which offers a wide range of rare perfumes from around the world, opened a salon in Tokyo in January, offering private, by-appointment fragrance consultations aimed at helping customers move beyond preconceived notions about scents.

Six unlabeled fragrances are initially selected based on prior research into the customer, who is then asked to describe their impressions of each one. Additional fragrances are introduced over the course of the hour, with their brands revealed at the end.

"What one likes may change depending on how the scents are combined. It's a great opportunity to become more familiar with it," said staff member Risa Azuma. A session can be booked for 4,400 yen.

Amulette Inc., a Tokyo-based company that provides perfume information, has introduced vending machines from Spain, each offering five fragrances. Users can pay a few hundred yen, depending on the brand, to sample them.

"We want to share the best parts of unknown brands and create welcoming spaces for people who may be reluctant about going to specialized shops," said Amulette CEO Kanta Osada.

The dispensers are located at the Lucua Osaka shopping center in western Japan. The company hopes to install more than 30 machines across Japan within the year.

Major beverage company Ito En Ltd. has also entered the perfume market with "Crazy Jasmine," a fragrance inspired by its jasmine tea. Four fragrances were selected from about 200 candidates to create the perfume line, priced between 6,820 yen and 8,800 yen.

Yoko Mukaida, who was responsible for designing the company's jasmine tea drink and proposed the venture, said, "Tea is also enjoyed for its aroma, so there is an affinity between the two. I hope the scent of the flowers also creates an opportunity to try the tea."

© KYODO