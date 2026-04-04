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Japan planning to send business delegation to Russia as early as May

22 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is planning to dispatch an economic delegation to Russia as early as May in anticipation of Japanese firms fully resuming operations in the country once the Ukraine war ends, sources close to the matter said.

The Japanese government has asked at least five major trading houses and shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to join, according to the sources.

With concerns growing over energy imports from the Middle East due to the Iran war, the procurement of Russian crude oil could be discussed.

The plan, however, could prove controversial as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues and economic sanctions by Japan and the West remain in place. A trading house official expressed concern that the visit "could invite criticism both domestically and internationally."

The government has reached out to Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co, Itochu Corp, Sumitomo Corp and Marubeni Corp to send executive-level officials on the visit. An industry source said that meetings with Russian government officials and corporate executives are important to maintaining minimal ties.

Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co are major stakeholders in the Sakhalin 2 oil and natural gas development project in the Russian Far East, led by the state-controlled energy giant Gazprom. Although the project is subject to U.S. sanctions, Japan has been granted an exemption allowing it to continue receiving liquefied natural gas supplies.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, meanwhile, operates icebreaking tankers capable of navigating icy waters to transport Russian LNG. Its president, Takeshi Hashimoto, heads the Japan-Russia Business Cooperation Committee of the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren.

In 2016, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed an economic cooperation plan to Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading to discussions on concrete implementation. Progress had been made in areas such as healthcare and energy development before being effectively frozen.

Japanese companies including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co have withdrawn from or scaled back their operations in Russia.

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22 Comments
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There is a visible trail of slime attached to this one

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

Way too early for this.

Russian businesses must be ostracized until Putin's war of conquest ends.

0 ( +7 / -7 )

when common sense prevails.

Japan needs Rusia and Russia needs Japan as well.

lets remove old stories beside,stop meaningless antirussian sanctions and move forward fresh.

Japan needs cheap russian gas,oil,grain etc.

please act in favour of japanese tax payers and japanese economy and not in favour of Ukraine interests...its time to admit reality after years ...

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Good idea. The U.S.A. is no longer a reliable partner. It cannot be trusted at least while Trump is at the helm. Russia is a neighbour. Japan must build up a relationship with her neighbours.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

I really hope the Japanese government is smarter than European leaders.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Past time for Tokyo to finally come to one's senses: scaling back business ties with Russia was counter productive and a spectacular own goal. It opened the door for China. The Ukraine conflict is an irrelevant sideshow compared to how US-Israeli aggression has upended the global economy.

Until Tokyo drops sanctions and unfreezes assets, not to mention adjusts their foreign policy posture, they should not expect any priority treatment for energy or other resources; in other words, it means getting off the list of unfriendly countries.

Indeed, senior politicians in Moscow publicly made this point just the other day. This means friendly, decent countries like China, India and many others will be prioritized.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Good idea. The U.S.A. is no longer a reliable partner. It cannot be trusted at least while Trump is at the helm.

Of course it can, that relationship will always be there and Japan will never end or change that reliable and vital relationship, it will endure regardless who occupies the White House.

Russia is a neighbour. Japan must build up a relationship with her neighbours.

The US as well, we should all have a relationship with them, now as far as trade goes, they’re not the most reliable partner for a multitude of reasons, but this certainly wouldn’t hurt.

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

Here is the whack:

Global recession is already inevitable this year, with energy-importing countries being hit the hardest.

This will become clear to many by June.

Appears some have already got the memo.

China has enormous strategic reserves, a diversified green energy sector that is enormous, plus priority access to Russian oil and resources; it will avoid the iceberg.

Japan's rudder turns far slower: entirely reliant on energy imports from the Middle East. Plus, because of their conduct it has no priority access to Russia's resources.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

So much for any concern but the Yen.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

BertieWoosterToday 02:50 pm JST

Good idea. The U.S.A. is no longer a reliable partner. It cannot be trusted at least while Trump is at the helm.

And yet the US isn't mentioned in this story. Go figure.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

The West is mentioned in the article, so yes, they are.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

bass4funkToday 03:20 pm JST

The US as well, we should all have a relationship with them, now as far as trade goes, they’re not the most reliable partner for a multitude of reasons, but this certainly wouldn’t hurt.

The US still has national security interests that don't advocate for normalizing relations with an adversary of 100 years.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

JJEToday 03:50 pm JST

The West is mentioned in the article, so yes, they are.

Nobody is required to accept your imaginings that the US runs the West.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Who does then?

Here are more facts:

Regional Ukraine conflict entirely peripheral to global economy compared to the disgusting invasion of Iran and the domino effect of the Middle East. Rewind your mind back to the myth Russia was using food as a weapon and starving Africa circa 22/23; one of the nastiest falsehoods in recorded human history. Even the inflation caused by the Western sanctions on Russia will seem small potatoes compared to the upheaval the global economy is facing, especially net energy importers, as we fast fast forward to the present.

That is why Tokyo is acting.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

The US still has national security interests that don't advocate for normalizing relations with an adversary of 100 years.

I see.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

bass4funkToday 04:07 pm JST

The US still has national security interests that don't advocate for normalizing relations with an adversary of 100 years.

I see.

Do you? I mean you continue to parrot the line of people that clearly aren't patriots.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

JJEToday 04:03 pm JST

Who does then?

Nobody. I know this is inconceivable to the russian that there would be no bully in charge.

Here are more facts:

Regional Ukraine conflict entirely peripheral to global economy compared to the disgusting invasion of Iran and the domino effect of the Middle East. Rewind your mind back to the myth Russia was using food as a weapon and starving Africa circa 22/23; one of the nastiest falsehoods in recorded human history. Even the inflation caused by the Western sanctions on Russia will seem small potatoes compared to the upheaval the global economy is facing, especially net energy importers, as we fast fast forward to the present.

It's a provable fact the russia stole Ukraine's grain.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Do you? I mean you continue to parrot the line of people that clearly aren't patriots.

I disagree, I do see them as patriots, the best.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

Izzy:

Way too early for this.

Well, do you wanna pay for my utility bills then?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Japan obviously has the go ahead.

Russian legislators also visited US capitol?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

ianToday 12:02 am JST

Russian legislators also visited US capitol?

Thankfully a number of Republicans called out such disgraceful behavior.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good move, a win for Russia, a win for Japan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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