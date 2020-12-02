Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan plans to cut aviation fuel tax by 80% at most: report

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan plans to temporarily cut its aviation fuel tax by 80% at most to help the airline industry, which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The nation is considering lowering the tax from 18,000 yen ($172.58) per kiloliter to 4,000 yen during fiscal 2021, the report said.

But the government and the ruling coalition will carefully discuss the level of tax cut as the nation needs to secure funds for managing airports, the report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

That will help Japan's pledge to go carbon neutral by 2050 won't it!

Japan's efforts are pitiful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog