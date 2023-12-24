Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a meeting organized by the business lobby Keidanren in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: KYODO
business

Kishida asks firms to achieve larger pay hikes in 2024 than this year

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday asked Japanese firms to raise wages at a faster pace than this year, as the world's third-largest economy is at a crossroads in completely emerging from deflation.

"I'd like to seek your cooperation in realizing pay hikes that will exceed this year's," Kishida told a meeting organized by Japan's most powerful business lobby, known as Keidanren. He did not give a numerical target.

Kishida also underscored the need to support people's disposable incomes, with a scheduled tax cut to be implemented next year.

The comments came before annual shunto wage negotiations between management and labor unions that will begin early next year. In terms of pay increases, Japan saw its best outcome in about three decades for the current business year, with an average 3.99 percent rise agreed on by major firms and 3 percent by smaller firms.

The government and the Bank of Japan see further wage growth as crucial in helping households rise out of the current cost-of-living crisis and getting the nation to achieve stable inflation.

Masakazu Tokura, who heads Keidanren, formally called the Japan Business Federation, said it is important to go ahead with wage hikes "with more energy and stronger determination" than this year to completely beat deflation in cooperation with the government.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots on Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

12 Popular and Famous Churches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Lolita

Savvy Tokyo

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Abashiri Okhotsk Drift Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Abashiri

GaijinPot Travel

Hakozaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel