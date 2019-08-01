Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan Post admits to mis-selling 180,000 insurance policies

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Post Holdings Co said Wednesday it mis-sold around 183,000 insurance policies to customers over the past five years, double the number previously announced.

The postal and financial services group pledged to investigate all 30 million of its insurance policies after cases surfaced in which customers were left at a disadvantage after contract renewal and similar policies were sold to the same individual.

Japan Post Insurance Co, the insurance arm of Japan Post Holdings, had previously admitted to engaging in questionable sales practices affecting more than 90,000 policies.

The postal group will contact customers via mail and telephone by early September to verify that policies comply with holders' wishes and release its findings by the end of September.

"I feel heartbroken that this has resulted in a huge loss of trust in the post office. I offer my deepest apologies," Japan Post Holdings President and CEO Masatsugu Nagato said at a press conference Wednesday.

Nagato said he was not aware of any cases of unlawful practice when the group sold shares of its insurance unit earlier this year.

Given that sales quotas had led to the gross mismanagement and unlawful sales, the Japan Post group is planning to scrap such quotas assigned to post office workers in the current fiscal year. From fiscal 2020 onwards, goals will be revised "for the benefit of customers," Nagato said.

The insurance company has decided to halt sales of its own, as well as third-party, products, while an independent panel investigates the matter. The country's dominant postal group was privatized in 2007.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Japan Post Holdings Co said Wednesday it mis-sold around 183,000 insurance policies to customers over the past five years, double the number previously announced.

Cute way of trying to avoid saying ILLEGALLY! I would keep searching, bet there are hell of a lot more!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"I feel heartbroken that this has resulted in a huge loss of trust in the post office. I offer my deepest apologies," Japan Post Holdings President and CEO Masatsugu Nagato said at a press conference Wednesday.

But, but, but, you are not so sorry as to resign in disgrace for this happening on YOUR watch!

I guess the "top" taking responsibility for the underlings mistakes is becoming a thing of the past here! Now it's like "I have to stay to make sure that the same crap happens again! Just next time, the public won't find out about it!" And then fire some low level manager who was just following his orders!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan Post admits to mis-selling 180,000 insurance policies

It is fraud and how come no one got indicted yet?

What if foreign insurance company the same thing in Japan, it will be all over news while their executives facing trial.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

Netflix Japan: 10 Series to Binge in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Yokohama Pikachu Outbreak

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Elects First Openly Gay Man To The National Diet

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon