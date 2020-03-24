Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Japan Post may cut as many as 10,000 jobs: Nikkei

7 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Post Group and its labour union will start talks on reviewing its workers and it may cut as many as 10,000 jobs, equal to 5% of its workforce, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The postal group needs to reduce labour costs due to falling profitability of its financial business, the Nikkei said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. ml

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

Since many of these postal workers know their way around their respective neighborhoods/ zone of work, why not re-deploy them as couriers for essential items such as food / medicine delivery?

Japan Post should work out a deal with grocery / food industries / pharmacies. In times like these when more people are told to stay at home, they're going to rely on deliveries/couriers.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

I am sure they will be well taken care of and probably only the over 50 persons will be affected with 3-5 year payouts.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The postal group needs to cut as many rank and file employees as possible in order for their shareholders to have a nicer cut of steak and smoke a finer brand of cigar because that is how privatization works. There, fixed it.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Good idea Wesley. Think there would be more than enough demand in the home delivery business to take a slice of the action, especially among lots of oldies who trust them.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

JP tried to stiff it’s customers so here is the blowback...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wesley

This is about JP's financial business, not the postmen and women making deliveries.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

They found a good excuse, to cut cost, pls expect excuses for non-delivery.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed due to COVID-19: Where Do we go From Here?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

#StayAtHome: Six Easy Steps To Uplift Yourself

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Cooking Up A Storm With Junior Chef Kiara

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog