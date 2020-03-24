Japan Post may cut as many as 10,000 jobs: Nikkei

Japan Post Group and its labour union will start talks on reviewing its workers and it may cut as many as 10,000 jobs, equal to 5% of its workforce, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
The postal group needs to reduce labour costs due to falling profitability of its financial business, the Nikkei said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. ml
Wesley
Since many of these postal workers know their way around their respective neighborhoods/ zone of work, why not re-deploy them as couriers for essential items such as food / medicine delivery?
Japan Post should work out a deal with grocery / food industries / pharmacies. In times like these when more people are told to stay at home, they're going to rely on deliveries/couriers.
Reckless
I am sure they will be well taken care of and probably only the over 50 persons will be affected with 3-5 year payouts.
J-Dake
The postal group needs to cut as many rank and file employees as possible in order for their shareholders to have a nicer cut of steak and smoke a finer brand of cigar because that is how privatization works. There, fixed it.
geronimo2006
Good idea Wesley. Think there would be more than enough demand in the home delivery business to take a slice of the action, especially among lots of oldies who trust them.
kurisupisu
JP tried to stiff it’s customers so here is the blowback...
serendipitous1
Wesley
This is about JP's financial business, not the postmen and women making deliveries.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
They found a good excuse, to cut cost, pls expect excuses for non-delivery.