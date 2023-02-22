Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Post to end sales of cheap airmail stationery

TOKYO

Japan Post Co said Tuesday it will from the end of September cease sales of its aerogrammes and postcards that can be sent internationally for a low fixed price, amid falling usage as online communications become more prevalent.

For years, the company's international aerogrammes and postcards have been enabling senders in Japan to convey messages to people abroad for just 90 yen and 70 yen, respectively.

Its aerogrammes, which are designed as a single piece of stationery that can fold into an envelope and hold attachments such as letters and photos, first went on sale in 1949.

Once sales end on Sept 30, anyone with aerogrammes left over will be able to send them, provided they use stamps to pay the difference from normal international postage, the company said. The remaining international postcards can still be used as is.

Holders of the products will also be able to trade them in for stamps and other goods from Oct 1, with the international postcards eligible for exchange until Nov 30. A deadline for aerogrammes has yet to be set.

Japan Post also announced that from March 1, 2024, individuals sending mail to any country or region that is subject to customs checks will need to provide details in advance online.

Currently, the requirements only apply to some types of mail being sent to the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

Messaging through SNS or tagging someone account you care is cheaper and faster than that.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

