Japan Post to book 1st net loss in FY2016 since privatization

Japan Post Holdings Co said Tuesday it is set to fall into the red for the first time since it was privatized in 2007, expecting a net loss of around 40 billion yen ($363 million) for the business year ended March due to losses related to its Australian subsidiary.

The figure, a sharp reversal from its earlier estimate of a group net profit of 320 billion yen, comes as Japan Post Holdings is expected to book huge impairment losses of around 400 billion yen related to its Australian logistics service provider Toll Holdings Ltd.

"We take the net loss very seriously," President Masatsugu Nagato told a press conference in Tokyo. By writing down the impairment losses "we will make all efforts to turnaround performance," he added.

Japan Post Holdings is also mulling cutting executive pay, including that of Nagato, to clarify management responsibility for the loss, adding Chairman Toru Takahashi no longer has the right to represent the company.

Japan Post Holdings, which was privatized in October 2007, posted a group net profit of 425.9 billion yen for fiscal 2015.

Toll Holdings is reeling from a decline in the volume of parcels it handles amid falling commodity prices that have hurt the Australian economy.

The Japanese postal company is looking to write down the value of the assets of Toll Holdings, recognizing goodwill exceeding its original estimate. It acquired the Australian group for around AU$6.48 billion in May 2015.

It has decided to book the impairment loss all at once instead of writing down the goodwill every year in an effort to allay investor concern, sources said.

Although the key operations of the postal giant -- banking unit Japan Post Bank Co. and insurance unit Japan Post Insurance Co. -- have been robust, their performances have been unable to cover up the massive losses at Japan Post Holdings.

Toll Holdings plans to boost its financial standing by cutting 1,700 employees.

Japan Post Holdings bought the Australian firm under former President Taizo Nishimuro, with many voicing concern at the time that the acquisition was too expensive. The decision was also seen as hasty, with the holding company apparently hoping the deal would help its initial public offering gain greater investor attention as the acquisition came nine months before it went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

"When looking back, the acquisition was expensive," Nagato said.

While underscoring that the purchase was not a mistake, he added it is "hard to deny criticism that our expectations regarding the Australian economy when deciding on the acquisition were naive."

But Nagato stressed that Toll Holdings will be strategically important for Japan Post Holdings to expand overseas. "We have no plan to let go of Toll," Nagato said.

The loss at Japan Post is the latest linked to a Japanese company's expansion overseas. Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

Toshiba said last month it could post a group net loss of 1.01 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, the largest ever for a Japanese manufacturer. It fell into a negative net worth of 620 billion yen at the end of March.

