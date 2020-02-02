Japan Post to probe more insurance contracts in sales scandal

Japan Post Holdings Co says it will look into 220,000 more insurance contracts signed by around 60,000 customers that are suspected of being part of a widening scandal involving improper sales.

The former state-owned postal group also said that as of Jan 30, 106 cases of legal violations and 1,306 cases of breaches of in-house rules had been found among the roughly 183,000 insurance contracts already being investigated.

The number of problematic contracts has more than doubled from the 670 confirmed by Dec 15. In the latest cases, the postal group said some customers ended up paying high fees after being advised to purchase multiple policies or encouraged to repeatedly conclude and cancel policies.

The fraudulent sales by the postal group shocked the public, especially people living in rural areas, who are more reliant on services offered at post offices.

The ongoing probe has found that over 70 percent of the customers improperly sold policies were aged 60 or above, and one of the root causes was that salespeople focused on achieving sales quotas or earning additional bonuses by selling multiple policies.

The Financial Services Agency late last year ordered two units of the group, Japan Post Insurance Co and Japan Post Co, to suspend new sales of insurance products for three months from Jan 1.

On Friday, new Japan Post Holdings President Hiroya Masuda, a former internal affairs minister, said at a press conference the group was still unsure when sales would resume.

Former Japan Post Holdings President Masatsugu Nagato and the presidents of the two subsidiaries resigned on Jan 5 to take responsibility for the scandal.

