Japan Post to raise postage rates from Oct 1 due to fewer deliveries

Japan Post Co will raise the price of a standard-size letter stamp to 110 yen from 84 yen starting Oct 1, among other postage rate hikes, to improve profitability amid declining letter usage replaced by email and messaging apps.
It will mark Japan's first postal rate hike for letters in 30 years, excluding adjustments related to consumption tax increases.
While mail deliveries have decreased significantly since their peak in 2001, Japan Post, an arm of Japan Post Holdings Co, needs to secure funds to cover rising labor, fuel and other costs, it said in a press release.
The price hike to 110 yen will apply to standard-size letters weighing 25 grams or less. For letters weighing over 25 grams to 50 grams, the price will also increase to 110 yen from the current 94 yen, while the cost for a standard postcard will rise to 85 yen from 63 yen.
Price increases are also planned for nonstandard size items, it said.
8 Comments
YeahRight
So they want to raise prices hoping more people will use their services? What could go wrong?
DanteKH
So instead of modernizing, like making contracts with Amazon, Rakuten, etc, they just hike the prices...
Good strategy. /s
piskian
Since COVID,Japan Post have become a joke for most postal services.
My local branch are absolutely clueless around their new computer tills.
Sven Asai
It's still cheaper and with better service than in many other countries. Complaining about prices is understandable, but look, they also have a stomach to fill and a family to feed there. If you can't understand that, please bring your cards, letters and parcels to the destinations yourself. Then you'll see how your costs will look like. I guess, quite a bit higher than 85 or 110 Yen.
shogun36
This is like the clowns on mercari or auctions that try to sell things at irrational prices. Even in retail.
If stock doesn't sell, even months later..............raise the price.
Great Logic
Negative Nancy
As other have said, the prices are still very low. You can't maintain low prices forever. A small letter to the UK usually costs me 110 yen, which is ridiculous really. My brother sent my son a small card recently from the UK and it cost around 5 pounds- approx. 1000 yen!
BertieWooster
The potential for business the Post Office had was huge. But they completely dropped the ball and now we have Yamato, Sagawa, et al., doing work that they could have had. Government workers have zero idea of business and shouldn't be let anywhere near business or financial issues.
piskian
@Negative Nancy
Haven't you had problems sending parcels or letters to the U.K recently?
With the online barcode nonsense,it has become a total s-show.
Sh1mon M4sada
About time...postal letters on the decline, only masochists use postal letters these days, should have double the price so these masochists can writher in pleasure of paying more.