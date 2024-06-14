Japan Post to raise postage rates from Oct 1 due to fewer deliveries

Japan Post Co will raise the price of a standard-size letter stamp to 110 yen from 84 yen starting Oct 1, among other postage rate hikes, to improve profitability amid declining letter usage replaced by email and messaging apps.

It will mark Japan's first postal rate hike for letters in 30 years, excluding adjustments related to consumption tax increases.

While mail deliveries have decreased significantly since their peak in 2001, Japan Post, an arm of Japan Post Holdings Co, needs to secure funds to cover rising labor, fuel and other costs, it said in a press release.

The price hike to 110 yen will apply to standard-size letters weighing 25 grams or less. For letters weighing over 25 grams to 50 grams, the price will also increase to 110 yen from the current 94 yen, while the cost for a standard postcard will rise to 85 yen from 63 yen.

Price increases are also planned for nonstandard size items, it said.

© KYODO