Japan Post to resume accepting all U.S.-bound packages

Japan Post Co said Monday it will resume accepting all packages addressed to the United States, after temporarily suspending some shipments following last year's U.S. decision to end duty-free exemptions for imported consumer goods and expensive personal gifts.

The service will resume Tuesday, with all mail items bound for the United States to be accepted at designated post offices under a new system that allows customers to prepay customs duties through a smartphone application.

The decision follows Japan Post's completion of a system to comply with a new U.S. government rule requiring customs duties to be paid in advance through an entity qualified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to Japan Post, the U.S. government announced on July 30, 2025, that it would impose customs duties on all items except documents and personal gifts between individuals valued at $100 or less from Aug 29.

Japan Post temporarily halted acceptance of U.S.-bound mail containing personal gifts between individuals valued at more than $100 or commercial goods on Aug. 27.

© KYODO