Japan designates 7-Eleven owner 'core' industry, complicating takeover

The Japanese finance ministry on Friday designated the parent company of 7-Eleven a "core" industry, a move that could make a takeover by Canadian rival Couche-Tard more difficult.
Other entities rated the same in Japan include manufacturers in the nuclear, rare earths, and chip industries, as well as cybersecurity and infrastructure operators.
Last week Seven & i -- Japan's biggest retailer and owner of the global 7-Eleven convenience store chain -- rejected an initial buyout offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT).
The Japanese company said the proposal, which roughly matched its market value of around $40 billion, "grossly undervalues" its business and could face regulatory hurdles.
Such a purchase, mooted since August, would be the biggest foreign takeover of a Japanese firm.
In response, ACT -- which owns the Circle K chain -- said on Sunday it would pursue the buyout and was "highly confident that we have sufficient capacity to finance the transaction".
The finance ministry included Seven & i in a regular update on national security classifications of various companies.
"Core industries are those industries for which advance notification is required" because there is "a significant risk of damage to national security", Japan's Cabinet explains on its website.
The "advance notification" system means authorities have the power to issue a cease and desist order, including to foreign investors in certain cases.
Seven & i, however, said Friday the rating "has nothing to do with the takeover offer from ACT" as the list was updated based on "the ministry's inquiry in June."
As the world's biggest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven operates more than 85,000 outlets globally.
Around a quarter of those are in Japan, where it is a beloved institution, selling everything from concert tickets to pet food and fresh rice balls.
While the brand began in the United States, it has been wholly owned by Seven & i since 2005.
Seven & i Holdings also includes major supermarket operator Ito-Yokado and restaurant operator Denny's Japan.
It is the second-largest shareholder of Tower Records, a once-popular US record store that went bankrupt, making it one of its affiliated companies.
The first 7-Eleven store opened in Japan in 1974 after Japanese retailer Ito-Yokado signed a license agreement.
7-Eleven became the nation's largest convenience store chain, offering a range of services including banking, thanks to a Japanese businessman who worked side-by-side with Ito-Yokado's founder.
The retail giant also expanded its business further by acquiring a company that operates department stores.
In recent years, however, Seven & i has come under pressure from activist shareholders to sell its Ito-Yokado supermarket chain.
In the year to February 2024 the group posted a net profit of 224 billion yen ($1.7 billion).
ACT operates more than 16,700 outlets in 31 countries and territories.© 2024 AFP
JeffLee
Crazy. It has so many strong competitors within Japan that if it were to disappear it would make no difference to "security." Customers would just go to all the numerous Familymarts...or Circle-Ks, LOL. etc. Also, 100s of 7-11s have eliminated their 24-hour operations in the last couple of years, running on shortened hours, so they all that "essential" anymore.
divinda
If a combini chain can be this important, then I guess the J-gov should understand that US Steel is also considered a "core industry".
kurisupisu
7-11 is a must for my business and if that defines it as a national security asset then so be it!
dagon
I agree .
Japan's uber-convenient conbinis are essential to the LDP/Japan Inc. combine in keeping the Japanese working public accepting of their declining living standards.
lincolnman
I'm smelling that stink that sometimes arises from Japan and it's still strong sense of exceptionalism...
A foreign company buying a Japanese one is a "threat" to Japan and should be resisted...
Yet when that same rationale, which by the way I don't agree with. is raised with respect to Nippon Steel buying out US Steel, it's somehow viewed as overtly unfair...
I'm OK with either buyout, I just wish our Japanese friends would more consistent and less hypocritical...
fxgai
Prehistoric policy remains firmly in Japan. Protectionism pure and simple.
And these days Lawsons in front of Mt Fujis are more core to Japan than 7-11.
Japan’s government and bureaucracy has its hands in all the pies. Let the economy be free and it’ll do what’s best.
John-San
Is it the corporate criminal 7 Eleven the company guilty of 173 million USD wage theft this article is referring to. Or is 7&iholding the corporation that is not guilty of wage theft. Big difference, One is a Corporate criminal having to pay back 173 million in wages, the other is a law abiding company. Which is JT.
factchecker
Good old double standards Japan again. They're allowed to gobble up companies wherever. Boot on other foot, no way it's a threat to the country. Pathetic.