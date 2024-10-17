 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Trade
A container ship is docked at a port in Tokyo. Image: AP file
business

Japan records ¥294.3 bil trade deficit on weak yen, slowing exports

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japan racked up a trade deficit of 294.3 billion yen in September, according to Finance Ministry data released Thursday, as exports fell to key destinations like China.

For the first half of the April to March fiscal year, Japan’s trade deficit, or its imports subtracted from exports, was 3.1 trillion, the preliminary report showed.

Japan’s exports in September fell 1.7% from the same month a year earlier in the first such decline in 10 months. Imports grew 2.1% from the previous year, on the back of a weak yen, which inflates their value.

It was unclear if the drop, which was unexpected, reflected weaker demand in other major economies, since exports to other Asian countries rose. It also could be partly due to temporary disruptions like a recent typhoon.

But slowing global demand remains a long-term worry for export-dependent Japan.

The U.S. dollar has been trading at 149 yen Japanese yen levels recently, not far from its level a year ago but up from about 120 yen two years ago.

Inflation and rising energy prices have also pushed up import costs.

Exports rose 6.6% for the months from April through September to 53.55 trillion yen as demand remained strong for computer chips.

Imports grew 7% during that period to 56.66 trillion yen, as Japanese businesses and shoppers bought more U.S. products, the report said.

In the first half of fiscal 2024, Japan recorded a nearly 4.3 trillion yen trade surplus with the United States and a 3 trillion yen deficit with China.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog