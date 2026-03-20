Japan refiners ask gov't to allow foreign tankers to help with oil release

Japan's oil refiners have asked the government to allow foreign-flagged tankers to help transport crude oil during a planned release from state-held reserves, amid the worsening situation in Iran, sources close to the matter said.

The request comes amid concerns that Japanese-flagged vessels will not have the capacity to promptly transport all the oil from storage bases to refineries, as the volume to be released will be the largest ever, the sources said.

Shipments within Japan are generally limited to Japanese-flagged vessels, but the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism can grant special approval for foreign-flagged ships to also be used.

"We first need to confirm whether Japanese-flagged vessels can handle the situation, but we are also considering the possibility of granting permission to foreign-flagged ships," a ministry official said.

Japan began releasing oil from its reserves last Monday to alleviate supply concerns that have grown amid the U.S.-Israel war with Iran. It is initially freeing up 15 days' worth of reserves held by the private sector, with 30 days' worth of state-held oil to follow later this month.

A total of 80 million barrels of oil, equivalent to 45 days' worth of domestic consumption, will eventually be released.

Government-owned reserves, equivalent to 146 days' worth of domestic consumption, are stored at 10 locations across Japan, including Hokkaido, Akita, Fukui, and Kagoshima prefectures.

The government is preparing to sell part of its reserves to oil refiners. But because national reserves are stored as crude oil, the oil must first be transported by large tankers to refineries.

"Conventional vessels cannot handle this volume, so securing large tankers is absolutely essential. Our top priority is to provide reassurance of a stable supply," an executive at a major oil refiner said.

© KYODO