Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Japan's regional economies in very severe situation: Finance Ministry

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's regional economies have been worsening rapidly and are in an "extremely severe situation" as the novel coronavirus takes its toll, the Finance Ministry said, the dimmest language it has used since the inception of its quarterly report in 2001.

The ministry downgraded its overall assessment for the 11 regions for the first time since October 2012. It had said in January that while there was some weakness in manufacturing activity, the economies were "recovering."

It noted that the coronavirus had caused a sharp fall in household spending and ate into overseas demand for Japanese exports.

The quarterly report was released after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month declared a nationwide state of emergency, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible.

The report usually comes after a meeting of the heads of the ministry's regional bureaus, but the gathering was called off amid concerns over the virus spread.

All 11 bureaus downgraded their individual assessments, with the Kanto region, including Tokyo, seeing a decline in spending at hotels, restaurants and department stores.

In the Tokai region, home to Toyota Motor Corp, there was a "sharp fall" in production, while the number of tourists fell sharply in Okinawa.

Looking forward, all bureaus voiced concerns over the impact of the coronavirus.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

Give An Artsy Twist To Your Quarantine With The UltraSuperNew Gallery

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Careers

Bringing Heart To Issues With Storyteller Holly Thompson

Savvy Tokyo