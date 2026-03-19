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Japan restarts gasoline subsidies to curb rising prices

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TOKYO

Japan's government resumed gasoline subsidies on Thursday to curb pump prices, setting support at 30.20 yen per liter of regular gasoline through Wednesday and aiming to bring the national average retail price down to around 170 yen.

The program also covers diesel and heavy oil to ease costs for businesses as well as farmers, foresters and the fishing industry.

The government will adjust the subsidy weekly, based on forecasts of the following week's retail prices that reflect changes in crude oil prices.

The regular gasoline price hit an all-time high of 190.80 yen per liter as of Monday, as crude oil prices surged after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran. The government set the latest subsidy rate based on projections that the price would rise to 200.20 yen next week.

The economy ministry said gasoline price declines will vary by station because presubsidy inventories remain, and it has not specified when it will end the subsidies.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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