Japan retailers, tourism sector wary after China warns against travel

TOKYO

Japanese retailers and tourism operators voiced concern Saturday after China warned its citizens against visiting Japan following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about a potential contingency involving Taiwan.

Department stores and travel agencies expressed fears about a possible decline in Chinese visitors, who had been returning since the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions a few years ago.

Some industry officials said they would closely monitor Beijing's future actions, noting that the Japanese government's response could determine whether the warning results in an actual drop in tourist numbers.

An employee of major department store chain Takashimaya Co. said the company expects visitor numbers to be affected but will keep a close eye on the situation, including how both governments respond.

While department stores are experiencing an increase in visitors from other parts of Asia, Chinese travelers still account for a large share.

Another department store official said, however, there had been more individual travelers than visitors on group tours recently, and the number of repeat customers had been rising, reflecting a stronger preference for independent travel among foreign visitors.

Some also said many Chinese tourists appreciate the convenience of shopping in Japan, predicting that a portion could still choose to visit on their own.

A hotel official said the industry views Japan's relations with China as "politically unstable," and tourists from other countries as well as domestic travelers would cushion any impact on business.

An airline industry source said they could not comment on intergovernmental matters but hoped tensions would "calm down."

On Friday, China urged its citizens to avoid visiting Japan after Takaichi said last week that a military attack on Taiwan by Beijing could pose a "survival-threatening situation" that could prompt Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

Chinese tourists make up a significant part of foreign visitors to Japan. Between January and September, around 31.65 million foreigners visited Japan, of whom roughly 7.49 million were from China, the most from any country or region, government data showed.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

