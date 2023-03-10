Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan revises GDP to nearly flat, showing fragile recovery

1 Comment
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 0.1% in October-December, in a downgrade from an earlier 0.6% increase, showing how the world’s third-largest economy was barely eking out growth.

The Cabinet Office’s revised figure for seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP, for the last three months of 2022 showed growth on quarter was flat, down from an earlier estimate given in February at 0.2% growth.

The annual rate shows what the growth would have been if the on-quarter rate continues for a year.

Domestic demand shrank 0.3%, worse than the earlier release, showing a 0.2% decline, according to the data released Thursday. Public demand stood unchanged from the initial figure at plus 0.3%.

The latest numbers underline Japan’s fragile recovery, although the easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic has helped.

Japan has struggled over a shortage of imported parts from China, and the rest of Asia, such as computer chips for the auto industry, as well as inflation, especially the higher prices of energy, worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The return of economic activity, especially tourism, is expected to bolster the rebound.

Restaurants and other businesses are welcoming the return of crowds, as vaccination is generally widespread in Japan. Although COVID cases still persist, including deaths, the nation has been gradually relaxing measures, such as crowd size restrictions or mask-wearing requirements.

Japan’s economy shrank 0.3% in the July-September period from the previous quarter. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

So the expected tourism can't be used to really boost economy right.

https://japantoday.com/category/politics/japan-pm-pinning-hopes-on-big-spending-tourists-to-revive-economy

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The growth figures that are hastily announced by all countries are rarely to be believed but markets usually do anyway. But a few months later a "more accurate" figure is released. This downgrade in GDP figures used to be a common thing in Japan. Now we have had two in a row. I don't think I have ever noticed an upgrade. We already had shrinkage for the previous quarter so, to avoid a technical recession, growth was vital for this last quarter. And lo and behold, after a huge downgrade of 0.5%, it still creeps in at 0.1%. Fudging? Who knows. Some won't want to believe that bureaucrats would do that, of course.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

