Japan rice prices fall for 1st time in 18 weeks

Japan's rice prices fell for the first time in 18 weeks to 4,214 yen per 5 kilograms, the government said Monday, with the release of its stockpiles appearing to finally have an effect on stabilizing supply.

During the seven days through May 4, the average price of rice sold at supermarkets across the nation fell by 19 yen per 5 kg from the previous week, when it hit its highest level since data collection began in March 2022, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

But with prices still sitting at around double from a year earlier, it remains to be seen whether the downward trend will continue.

The National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, which has received the bulk of the released stockpiles, has been moving to bring them to market.

The supply of rice has recently tightened, partly due to last summer's high temperatures and growing demand from a surge in inbound tourism. The government has decided to release 312,000 tons of stockpiled rice to smooth market distribution.

