Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo
FILE PHOTO: Destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo is seen in this illustration taken March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Photo: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
business

Komeito lawmaker: G7 must share awareness of banking issues

2 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies must keep a close eye on U.S. banking problems although the recent failure of two mid-size U.S. banks is unlikely to have a direct impact on Japan's financial system, a top ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday.

A crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse this week added to broader banking sector fears sparked by last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States.

In Japan, expectations of a strong post-COVID recovery are quickly fading amid global monetary tightening and the worries about banks worldwide.

"If the global economic slowdown intensifies, the G7 must share awareness of banking issues," said senior Komeito party member of parliament Isamu Ueda, who heads a financial panel in the party, part of the ruling coalition.

"We need to carefully watch developments from now on," Ueda told Reuters, while echoing cautiously optimistic views of Japanese policymakers.

More than a decade ago, the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers quickly snowballed into the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Leaders of the G7, which is under the chairmanship of Japan this year, will gather in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima for a summit in May. The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Ueda attended Bank of Japan's policy reviews as deputy finance minister about two decades ago and debated monetary policy with the incoming BOJ governor, Kazuo Ueda, when the latter served as a central bank board member.

"His explanation on monetary policy is easy to understand and I had an impression that his communication ability is high," said Isamu Ueda, who is not related to the new central bank governor.

"His basic stance is to continue large-scale easing for the time being, although he may probably respond flexibly to markets as needed," the lawmaker said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

In Japan, expectations of a strong post-COVID recovery are quickly fading amid global monetary tightening and the worries about banks worldwide.

COVID has already played out and billionaire wealth has ballooned while the majority slid further into precarity.

https://www.voanews.com/a/pandemic-creates-new-billionaires-as-global-inequality-rises-/6587279.html

Time to move onto the the next disaster capitalism crisis and it looks like a 2008 style banking crisis is coming up on the roulette wheel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's hard to keep an eye on investment banks since their operations are so deceptive and corrupt. In the global financial crisis, the banks paid fees (de facto bribes) to credit rating agencies to give junk mortgage-debt securities triple AAA ratings and designed the securities to make it impossible for customers to know what was in them.

And yes, it was all "legal" since the people who made the rules, the top regulars, were former investment bankers mainly from Goldman Sachs. The solution? Nationalize them all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog