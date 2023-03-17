Komeito lawmaker: G7 must share awareness of banking issues

FILE PHOTO: Destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo is seen in this illustration taken March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies must keep a close eye on U.S. banking problems although the recent failure of two mid-size U.S. banks is unlikely to have a direct impact on Japan's financial system, a top ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday.

A crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse this week added to broader banking sector fears sparked by last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States.

In Japan, expectations of a strong post-COVID recovery are quickly fading amid global monetary tightening and the worries about banks worldwide.

"If the global economic slowdown intensifies, the G7 must share awareness of banking issues," said senior Komeito party member of parliament Isamu Ueda, who heads a financial panel in the party, part of the ruling coalition.

"We need to carefully watch developments from now on," Ueda told Reuters, while echoing cautiously optimistic views of Japanese policymakers.

More than a decade ago, the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers quickly snowballed into the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Leaders of the G7, which is under the chairmanship of Japan this year, will gather in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima for a summit in May. The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Ueda attended Bank of Japan's policy reviews as deputy finance minister about two decades ago and debated monetary policy with the incoming BOJ governor, Kazuo Ueda, when the latter served as a central bank board member.

"His explanation on monetary policy is easy to understand and I had an impression that his communication ability is high," said Isamu Ueda, who is not related to the new central bank governor.

"His basic stance is to continue large-scale easing for the time being, although he may probably respond flexibly to markets as needed," the lawmaker said.

