Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The coal plant has come under international criticism and even divided opinion within Japan's government Photo: AFP/File
business

Japan, S Korea run with Vietnam coal plant despite climate pledges

0 Comments
By GEORGE FREY
TOKYO

Japan and South Korea are pushing ahead with a controversial coal plant in Vietnam and will provide $1.8 billion in loans for the project, despite having announced ambitious pledges to become carbon-neutral on their home turf.

The state-aligned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said it will lend around $636 million to the Vung Ang 2 project in central Vietnam, which has come under international criticism and even divided opinion within Japan's government.

Private financial institutions and the Export-Import Bank of Korea will also provide loans, with the total amounting to $1.77 billion, JBIC said on Tuesday.

The 1,200-megawatt Vung Ang 2 plant was first proposed over a decade ago and has received investment from heavyweight firms like Mitsubishi Corporation.

Japan said in July it would tighten rules for investment in foreign coal-fired power stations on environmental grounds, but stopped short of promising to end government funding for projects or axe existing ones.

The country also recently unveiled plans to boost renewable energy and phase out petrol cars in a bid to reach its new goal for carbon neutrality by 2050. South Korea has also made a similar pledge this year.

Vung Ang 2 came under fire in May when 127 environmental groups from around 40 countries signed a petition calling on all the Japanese parties involved -- reported to include big private banks -- to pull out of the project.

"It's a real disappointment," Eri Watanabe from 350.org, which signed the May petition, told AFP on Wednesday about JBIC's announcement.

"It shows the Japanese government is not very serious about complying with the Paris agreement and mitigating CO2 emissions," she said.

The Global Energy Monitor watchdog said in 2019 that Japan accounted for over $4.8 billion in financing for coal power plants abroad -- particularly in Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has also raised concern over the country's financial support for the project.

"To me, this is wrong... as we are facing a lot of criticism from the international community," he said in January. "I want to change Japanese policies to those that can further contribute to decarbonisation."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo