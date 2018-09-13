Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan partially resumes pork exports after outbreak of swine fever

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it has resumed export of pork and pig skin to some countries and areas after it had suspended exports on Sunday when it confirmed the country's first outbreak of swine fever in 26 years.

Japan lifted export suspension of pork, except for those produced in Gifu prefecture where the disease was detected, to Hong Kong on Tuesday, Vietnam and Macau on Wednesday. Export of pork skin used in leather products to Thailand also became available on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The decision to resume exports came after the ministry gained an approval from the importing countries or it has met conditions which it had previously agreed with the countries, an official at the ministry said.

Following the outbreak of swine fever - a different strain from the deadly African swine fever that has broken out in China - a local government has culled 546 hogs in the center of Honshu, the country's largest and most populous island.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 29th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN