Japan says it is ready to take action as yen dives

Japan is ready to take action if the yen's plummeting value remains volatile, officials repeated on Thursday, after the currency hit 24-year lows.
The yen has tumbled from around 115 per dollar in March to lower than 140 last week, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) sticks with its monetary easing policies in contrast to rate hikes from other central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve.
It has continued to drop fast, nearly touching 145 per dollar overnight in New York, as investors flooded into the US currency hoping for better returns and as a safe-haven hedge.
Japan has not announced any specific measures to bolster the yen, such as instructing the central bank to buy it against other currencies.
But on Thursday, officials from the BOJ, the finance ministry and the government's fiscal services agency held a meeting while the yen hovered close to 144 per dollar.
"If the yen continues to fluctuate like this, the government is ready to take the necessary response in financial markets," Masato Kanda, Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, told reporters after the meeting.
"Various measures" are on the table, he said without giving details. His comments closely echoed remarks made Wednesday by Japan's finance minister, who said rapid shifts in foreign exchange rates were "not desirable".
Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, said the rhetoric would have little effect.
"The market's not buying what the Japanese officials are selling in terms of their public concerns about the moves in the yen. They've basically been singing from exactly the same hymn sheet," he told AFP.
A weaker yen can help Japanese companies to sell products overseas, but "at these levels, the disadvantages of a weak yen are starting to outweigh the benefits," with households and businesses facing higher import prices, Attrill said.
Inflation more broadly has risen to seven-year highs in Japan, partly due to the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy prices, but it is still less severe than in many major economies.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that the government will use 3.5 trillion yen ($24 billion) of reserve funds to address the domestic impact of inflation, and will deliver cash relief packages to low-income households.© 2022 AFP
Asiaman7
“This time, we’re really really really going to take action.”
Didn’t Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warn of ‘taking action’ one week ago!
ian
A week ago?
Then if they implement next week that would be really fast
sakurasuki
What action is that, to dive deeper and crossing 145 level?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-08/yen-extends-decline-as-traders-eye-145-level-and-1998-lows
CrashTestDummy
This is where I don't understand the Japanese government policies and economic policies. Japan blocks foreign tourism to Japan which would roughly dump 45 billion USD into Japan's economy. Also, with the yen very low, not only tourist money, but other business money would flow into Japan. I don't think Japan is not strategizing with the low yen. One of China's economic business strategies is to do exactly that, keep their yuan super low to accelerate business investment in manufacturing and tourism. However, their zero COVID has put a damper on foreign business investment, but I think there are lots of ulterior motives behind the CCP's zero COVID policies and it is not COVID.
dmhondz
So the ministers held a meeting and came up with the decision that they will announce that they are ready to take action? Thats it? What is the plan? When? How?
Let me guess, they will schedule another meeting next month?
kibousha
No one believe what the BOJ says.
Increasing rate would mean, those who took variable rate housing loans would suffer, other loans as well, which country has the most debt to GDP ? Japan! Stocks would plummet, nenkin payment would plummet, and so on.
It's better to keep Toyota's profit reach record to keep the appearance that Japanese economy is "good".
GuruMick
Japan to take "various measures " to bolster the Yen .
Why so obtuse?
Voodoo economics meets the dance of the 7 veils