Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan seeks WTO panel over S Korea's stainless steel bar duties

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to set up a dispute settlement panel to challenge South Korea's 14-year-old anti-dumping duties on Japanese stainless steel bars, Japan's trade ministry said.

South Korea in 2004 imposed anti-dumping duties of 15.39 percent on imported Japanese stainless steel bars, which are used to make auto parts and machine tools, saying Japanese exporters' dumping of such products hurt the local industry. Japan believes that is no longer the case.

"Cheap imports from China and Taiwan are on the rise (in South Korea), while Japan has shifted to high value-added products," a ministry official said.

"We believe it is no longer true that imports of Japanese products are hurting the South Korean domestic industry."

The WTO will discuss the request on Sept 26. Such a panel would be equivalent to a lower court in regular legal procedure.

Japan's request would be turned down if just one of the WTO's 160 or so member countries objects to it. But it could then make a repeat request that would be discussed at an Oct 24 meeting and approved unless every member country objects, the official said.

Japan's stainless steel bar exports to South Korea fell 42 percent to 5,349 tonnes in 2016 from 9,269 tons in 2002, two years before the introduction of the anti-dumping duties, the trade ministry said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nichieiyu Bathhouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Surviving the Enkai: How to Prepare for Japanese Drinking Culture at Work

GaijinPot Blog