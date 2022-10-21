Japan set to ease planned electricity bill hike for households

Japan will take measures to ease the burden of an anticipated increase of 2,000 yen to 3,000 yen per month in the electricity bill for households next spring, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday.

The measures will be contained in a new economic package the government will compile later this month.

"We are discussing measures to directly lighten the burden (of consumers) in which they can actually feel the benefit (of the scheme)," the minister of economy, trade and industry told reporters.

The government is scrambling to address accelerating inflation including surging energy prices through the package.

The yen's fall against the U.S. dollar to its lowest level in 32 years has aggravated the situation for Japan, a country that heavily relies on imports of essential materials and goods, by inflating import costs.

Regarding support with respect to a gas price hike, Nishimura added the government eyes implementing necessary measures in balance with those for electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Nishimura announced Japan will host a meeting of climate, energy and environment ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on April 15 and 16 in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido.

"We would like to lead discussions at the G7 to advance global green transformation and ensure energy security, aiming for realizing decarbonization and economic growth at the same time," he said.

Japan will take over the G7 presidency from Germany next year, with a summit slated for May 19-21 in Hiroshima.

