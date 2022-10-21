Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan set to ease planned electricity bill hike for households

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will take measures to ease the burden of an anticipated increase of 2,000 yen to 3,000 yen per month in the electricity bill for households next spring, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday.

The measures will be contained in a new economic package the government will compile later this month.

"We are discussing measures to directly lighten the burden (of consumers) in which they can actually feel the benefit (of the scheme)," the minister of economy, trade and industry told reporters.

The government is scrambling to address accelerating inflation including surging energy prices through the package.

The yen's fall against the U.S. dollar to its lowest level in 32 years has aggravated the situation for Japan, a country that heavily relies on imports of essential materials and goods, by inflating import costs.

Regarding support with respect to a gas price hike, Nishimura added the government eyes implementing necessary measures in balance with those for electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Nishimura announced Japan will host a meeting of climate, energy and environment ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on April 15 and 16 in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido.

"We would like to lead discussions at the G7 to advance global green transformation and ensure energy security, aiming for realizing decarbonization and economic growth at the same time," he said.

Japan will take over the G7 presidency from Germany next year, with a summit slated for May 19-21 in Hiroshima.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo