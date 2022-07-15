Japanese software firm to provide 'inflation allowance' to employees

A Japanese software company will pay its employees a so-called "special inflation allowance" in a bid to cushion rises in living expenses amid soaring prices across the globe.
Staff at Cybozu Inc will be paid between 60,000 and 150,000 yen on top of monthly wages, depending on employees' working hours.
If an employee works eight hours a day for less than two days a week, they will receive 60,000 yen, while those who work over four days a week will be paid 150,000 yen, according to Cybozu.
The company hopes that the additional boost in pay will create an environment that will allow its employees to concentrate on work.
Cybozu plans to implement a similar system in overseas offices in the United States, China and other countries, with the amount paid to be determined by the individual location.
Around 1,000 employees, including those in Japan, are expected to be paid the inflation allowance.© KYODO
Yrral
Or go to the local food pantry,I was in the store and found discount chop on sale and some off brand spam
sakurasuki
Most Japanese companies only will say taihen to their employee without raising their wage or giving extra allowance.
GBR48
These inflation allowances should target lower earners in inverse proportionality to their incomes - the less they earn, the more support they get. The cost of living crisis affects the poorest the most. The effect then tapers as income rises. Above a certain point, folk will not even notice, and need make no allowance for higher prices. They certainly won't have to go hungry. There is no reason for public or private money to be given to anyone comfortably off or wealthy to offset rises in inflation. Give more money to those that are actually suffering the most instead.
dagon
One company out of hundreds of thousands.
Hallelujah! Kishida's New Capitalism and wealth distribution is working!!!
SDCA
At what point will they determine that inflation has magically disappeared and prices have dropped? This "allowance" can disappear at any given time?
Pretty sure WLB will give them a boost in time:productivity ratio if they want their employees to "concentrate" more while working.