Japanese software firm to provide 'inflation allowance' to employees

A Japanese software company will pay its employees a so-called "special inflation allowance" in a bid to cushion rises in living expenses amid soaring prices across the globe.

Staff at Cybozu Inc will be paid between 60,000 and 150,000 yen on top of monthly wages, depending on employees' working hours.

If an employee works eight hours a day for less than two days a week, they will receive 60,000 yen, while those who work over four days a week will be paid 150,000 yen, according to Cybozu.

The company hopes that the additional boost in pay will create an environment that will allow its employees to concentrate on work.

Cybozu plans to implement a similar system in overseas offices in the United States, China and other countries, with the amount paid to be determined by the individual location.

Around 1,000 employees, including those in Japan, are expected to be paid the inflation allowance.

© KYODO