Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, joins Masakazu Tokura, right, chairman of Keidanen, the Japan Business Federation, and Kim Byong-joon, acting chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, at a Japan-Korea business roundtable meeting in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Philip Fong/Pool via AP
business

Japan, S Korea business leaders look for reset after wartime labor strain

0 Comments
TOKYO

Top business leaders from Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on Friday, pledging greater economic cooperation as they seek to pivot away from years of strain and acrimony over compensation for forced wartime labour.

The head of Japan's Keidanren business lobby met with members of its South Korean counterpart, the Federation of Korean Industries, as well South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday morning.

Yoon is in Japan for the first visit by a South Korean president in 12 years. On Thursday Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to turn the page on years of animosity over their countries' difficult, share history.

The lack of cooperation between the two countries has long undercut U.S.-led efforts to present a united front against China and North Korea.

Signs of a breakthrough came last week when Seoul announced a plan for its companies to compensate former forced laborers.

The two business lobbies have agreed to launch foundations aimed at "future-oriented" bilateral relations.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog