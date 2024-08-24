Japan steelmakers to invest in Australian mine for stable coal supply

Japan's major steelmakers Nippon Steel Corp and JFE Steel Corp will invest a combined 160 billion yen in a coal mine owned by an Australian mining firm to secure a stable supply of high-quality coal.

In a bid to achieve eco-friendly steelmaking, Nippon Steel will pay about 108 billion yen to acquire a 20 percent interest in the Blackwater coal mine in the state of Queensland, while JFE Steel will obtain another 10 percent, valued at around 54 billion yen.

The mine, which has an annual output of 10.1 million tons and is held by Whitehaven Coal Ltd, has ample resources and is expected to be mineable for over 30 years. The coal is of higher quality, meaning it emits less emissions when burned, according to the two Japanese companies.

"If there are high-grade assets available, we will continue to consider acquiring them," said Ryuichi Nagai, a managing executive officer of Nippon Steel. The firm has been diversifying its resource procurement sources and has also invested in a Canadian mining company.

