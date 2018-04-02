Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man looks at shoes displayed for sale at a store in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi
business

Quarterly survey shows corporate sentiment is worsening

0 Comments
By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

A quarterly business outlook survey by Japan's central bank shows corporate sentiment has worsened for the first time in two years.

The Bank of Japan's "tankan" index for large manufacturers, released Monday, was 24 in March, down two points from December. The forecast continued to be pessimistic with the index expected to fall to 20 over the next quarter.

The survey is seen as a major economic indicator. The index is the difference between companies surveyed that have a "favorable" outlook and those with an "unfavorable" outlook. So the reading still shows optimists outnumber pessimists but that difference is starting to shrink.

A looming U.S.-China trade war after President Donald Trump's tariffs and China's action in response could further hurt the Japanese economy.

The results also show the momentum of growth under "Abenomics" could be running out of steam.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been trying to wrest the economy out of decades of doldrums by fighting deflation, a continuing spiraling down of prices that deadens the economy - an effort that has met with some success. But the Japanese economy is heavily dependent on exports and hurt by a shrinking of its labor force.

"Softer than expected tankan for large manufacturers marked by first slippage, albeit modest, in eight quarters being attributed to a stronger Japanese yen," says Vishnu Varathan, of the Asia and Oceania Treasury Department of Mizuho Bank.

A strong yen erodes the value of Japan's exports when converted into yen.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Cities

Tottori City

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Kunozan Toshogu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Lake Teganuma

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon